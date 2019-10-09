Eight injured in Highway 156 accident

Eight people were transported to the hospital after a three-car collision on Highway 156 west of Hollister Sunday night, according to authorities.

About 7pm Oct. 6, a 29-year-old Manteca man was driving a Chrysler 200 eastbound on Highway 156, west of Bixby Road, when the vehicle collided into the rear of an Acura TSX, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

The impact from this collision sent the Acura into the westbound lane of Highway 156, directly into the path of an oncoming Ford F150 pickup, according to CHP. The Ford and the Acura collided head-on.

Prior to being rear-ended, the 24-year-old driver of the Acura had stopped the vehicle in the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a total of five adults and three minors were transported with injuries to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, and police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.