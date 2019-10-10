Fair celebrates

Perfect weather and the harvest season brought folks to the 2019 San Benito County Fair in record numbers, according to fair organizers, who reported significantly larger crowds compared to the last few years. “For Thursday our attendance was up over 60 percent compared to opening day in 2018” said Dara Tobias, fair manager and CEO. “Friday was even better with almost 90 percent more adults and an amazing 330 percent increase in children compared to the same day last year.” With a strong focus on exhibits and entertainment for kids, the county fair was a big hit, from pig races to rides to great food to 4-H exhibits, families flocked to the fair, Oct. 3-6 at Bolado Park south of Hollister.

Related