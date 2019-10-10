Roomy home on the market

Custom shed, oversize garage and space for a pool in Ridgemark

This home, located in a quieter area of Ridgemark, has plenty of room for whatever its new owner wants.

Located at 750 Donald Drive, the 2,433-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three baths. An office with a closet could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Also inside is a laundry room with sink, formal dining, living/family rooms with vaulted and beamed ceilings. The recently updated kitchen includes newer appliances.

Outside, the backyard has room for a pool, and a custom shed allows space for extra storage.

The home, built in 1979, is listed at $619,950 by Century 21 Showcase. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y6qlbk89.