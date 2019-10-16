Paicines home’s views complemented by sizable private ranch

It’s all about the mountainous views from this secluded home in Paicines. The 23-acre ranch it sits on is a nice touch, too.

Located at 2251 Cottonwood Road, the 1,635-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home, built in 1978, features a two-car garage and a fire pit outside.

The living room has vaulted wood ceilings and red brick fireplace. The home sits on top of a hill, which overlooks the ranch’s acreage. It is also billed as being located only 20 minutes from hunting land.

The home is listed at $650,000 by Beale Properties. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y3l9qppo.