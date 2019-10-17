Submissions sought for Veterans Day edition

The Hollister Free Lance will honor local veterans with a Veterans Day-themed edition of San Benito magazine on Nov. 8. The edition is devoted to all U.S. or allied military veterans who are currently San Benito County residents or have a connection to this area.

To be featured in the edition, please provide us with a service photo and the following information:

• Name

• Phone number (not for publication)

• Branch of service

• Rank achieved (optional)

• Dates served

• Where did you serve?

• Special information (e.g. POW)

If you have access to email, please send information to [email protected] Attach photos (jpgs preferred).

No email? Mail information to New SV Media, 64 W. Sixth St., Gilroy, CA 95020; or drop off materials at the same address.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1, 2019.