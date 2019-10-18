Fair’s last weekend

The Northern California Renaissance Faire’s final weekend has arrived. The theme for Oct. 19-20 will be Halloween Fantasy, featuring trick-or-treating and a costume contest for both children and adults. The faire, which opened Sept. 14, transformed Casa de Fruta into Renaissance Europe, where hundreds of costumed performers roam the streets and act on five different stages. It also includes the Tournament of Horses, Saturday Night Concert Series and more. Food and drink, as well as handcrafted wares, are also available for purchase. It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister. For information and tickets, visit norcalrenfaire.com.

