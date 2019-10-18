Hollister receives grant for traffic enforcement

The Hollister Police Department received a grant from state authorities to enhance the enforcement and education of traffic laws.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund a local one-year program that includes DUI checkpoints, extra patrols, traffic safety education for the youth and other activities “intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads,” according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

The funding from OTS will be used for the following programs:

DUI/driver’s license checkpoints

Patrols looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers

Patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law

Patrols targeting speeding, running stop signs or signals

Patrols looking for seat belt violations

Traffic safety education for youth and community members

Officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.

“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” OTS director Barbara Rooney said.