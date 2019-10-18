Hollister receives grant for traffic enforcement

The Hollister Police Department received a grant from state authorities to enhance the enforcement and education of traffic laws.
The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund a local one-year program that includes DUI checkpoints, extra patrols, traffic safety education for the youth and other activities “intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads,” according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department.
The funding from OTS will be used for the following programs:
- DUI/driver’s license checkpoints
- Patrols looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers
- Patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law
- Patrols targeting speeding, running stop signs or signals
- Patrols looking for seat belt violations
- Traffic safety education for youth and community members
- Officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.
“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” OTS director Barbara Rooney said.