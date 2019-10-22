Grocery escape results in hit-and-run

Police are looking for a man who stole groceries and collided with another vehicle as he fled the scene of the theft.

About 1:38pm Sept. 2, Hollister Police officers responded to Safeway, 591 Tres Pinos Road, on a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision, reads an Oct. 21 press release. The responding officer located the scene of the collision, which occurred just after an unidentified man had shoplifted items from the store.

Investigators determined a white male adult had taken items from the Safeway without paying, police said. The man then entered a silver midsize SUV—possibly a GMC—and fled the scene. As he was fleeing, the suspect hit another vehicle in the parking lot. The alleged thief did not stop at the scene of the collision.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and obtained photos of the suspect and vehicle in question, police said. Initial efforts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful, and investigators are now asking the public for their assistance in identifying the man.

Anyone with information about this case can call Hollister Police Officer Rudy Rodriguez at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.