Police: Woman arrested for DUI, child endangerment

Hollister Police officers investigated an Oct. 18 hit-and-run collision in which the driver fled the scene, leaving behind two small children in the car, according to authorities. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of multiple charges.

About 8:30pm Oct. 18, officers responded to a report of a collision near Highland Drive and Diablo Drive. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect vehicle had collided with a parked car and the driver continued down the street before stopping, police said.

The owner of the parked car exited and contacted the driver and noticed there were three children in the vehicle (later determined to be ages 7, 4 and 1 year old), according to police. The owner of the parked vehicle told the driver to wait for police, but the female driver bit the woman in the arm prior to fleeing the area. The oldest of the children fled with the driver, but the 4-year-old and the 1-year-old were left behind.

While officers were searching the area of the nearby apartments for the driver, the driver came back to the scene, police said. The driver was identified as Lizette Yesenia Aguilar, 23, of Hollister. Police later determined she was the mother of the two younger children she had left behind.

Aguilar displayed signs of intoxication and refused to cooperate with police, according to authorities. Aguilar resisted arrest and spat on officers as they attempted to take her into custody. Due to her intoxicated state, Aguilar had to be taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital, she continued to be verbally abusive toward medical staff and resist officers. Aguilar allegedly kicked officers several times.

Aguilar was subsequently booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion suspicion of driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a vehicle collision, child endangerment, child abandonment and battery on an officer.

Officers located family members to come to the scene of the collision to take custody of the children, police said. Authorities contacted Child Protection Services to make them aware of the incident for follow up.

Anyone with information on can call Hollister Police Officer Nereyda Burbank at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.