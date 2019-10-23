Mix of modern and classic

New farmhouse sits on five acres open for various possibilities

This new farmhouse is described as a “perfect blend of modern and traditional elements.”

Located at 60 Tortola Way, parcel 2 in Hollister, the 2,980-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and two baths. It sits on five acres, and the currently empty backyard has space for horse property or a swimming pool.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, leathered quartzite countertops, custom cabinets, a wine fridge and a pantry that opens to the living room. The master bedroom is adorned with a “spa-like bathroom,” tub and waterfall shower.

The home, built in 2019, is listed at $1,379,000 by Nino Real Estate. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y4hmx4yl.