PG&E to shut off power in SB County

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office cautioned that PG&E is planning to turn off electricity Saturday for customers in rural areas of the county. The power shutoff, planned due to severe weather warnings, could last through Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office sent out the following press release regarding the Public Safety Power Shutoff:

Due to severe wind conditions expected over the weekend, San Benito County will be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event beginning Saturday, October 26th at approximately 10PM through Monday, October 28th at approximately 2PM. The areas that will be impacted are highlighted on the attached map and include the following rural areas of our county:



-Frazier Lake Road/Shore Road/ Pacheco Pass to the County line.

-Lone Tree/Santa Ana Valley area

-Aromas/West of 101/Rocks Road/Monterey RV Park on 101/Chittenden to County line.



This area totals 1,206 PG&E customers and PG&E will be notifying all customers via phone, text and/or email of the planned outage. PG&E will also attempt to knock on doors of those customers who are considered a “medical necessity.” Customers should make sure PG&E has their current contact information by visiting pge.com/mywildfirealerts or calling 1-866-743-6589.

***THIS WILL BE UPDATED AS WE LEARN MORE***

