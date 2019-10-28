PG&E shutoff power affects 889 San Benito County customers

Rural homes and ranches in three rural sections of San Benito County lost electricity beginning at 8:14pm Saturday Oct. 26, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoff, prompted by a concern about wildfires in extreme winds, affected more than 800,000 customers in 32 Northern California counties. The outage affecting 889 San Benito County customers was expected to continue through Monday afternoon.

Aromas School and Anzar High School were closed on Monday, Oct. 28, because of the power shutoff. All other San Benito County schools were open.

The areas identified as affected were:

— Frazier Lake Road/Shore Road/ Pacheco Pass to the county line

— Highway 25 from south of Paicines to south of Pinnacles National Park

— Aromas, west of 101, Rocks Road and Chittenden to the county line



PG&E said it notified all customers via phone, text and/or email of the planned outage. For more updates, visit psps.ss.pge.com