Bike shop’s green efforts recognized

Off the Chain Bikes, 101 McCray St., Suite 101, was recently named a Certified Green Business by the California Green Business Network.

Green business practices include using environmentally safe cleaning products, recycling, reducing waste, and conserving energy and water.

Off the Chain Bikes, which Brian Lucas opened in 2001, carries road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrids, BMX, beach cruisers, cross cycle and children’s bicycles. Some of the brands the shop carries include Specialized, Felt, Look, Haro, Electra and Cult Fit.

For information about becoming a Green Business, visit greenbusinessca.org/what-is-a-certified-business.

Business gatherings

The Hollister Downtown Association is holding its Nibble & Network event on Nov. 6, 8-9 a.m. at Salon218, 218 Fifth St.

Nibble & Network is an informal gathering for members, potential members, business owners and customers to get to know each other. There is no cost to attend this event, and HDA membership is not required.

The hosting business provides refreshments for attendees.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce is holding a networking mixer on Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. at Bella Charm, 835 Prospect Ave. in Hollister.

The mixer, which is free for Chamber members, is an opportunity to network with other members.

[subhed] Rebranded salon opens

Wild Roots Hair Salon, 6851 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos, will celebrate its grand opening at the neighboring Eva Mae’s Cafe on Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m.

The three-chair salon offers a variety of hair services and products. Megan Adams recently took over ownership of the salon, which had been known as Jeannine’s Hair Shoppe for the past 19 years.

The event will feature raffles, hors d’oeuvres, music, two for one mimosas and a performance by Animation Dance Community.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]