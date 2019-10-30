Custom home in quiet setting

A man cave or storage space? With a separate 1,000-square-foot workshop offering plenty of room for toys, that’s up to the new owner of this home to decide.

Located at 6600 Diablo Hills Road in Tres Pinos, the 2,902-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three baths. The updated gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and wood flooring, with a formal dining area. The master bedroom includes a separate lounge area, and the guest rooms have a shared bath.

Outside, the three-acre lot is home to an above-ground pool with deck and playhouse for the kids.

The home, built in 1993, is listed at $1,245,000 by Nino Real Estate.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/y5op7mpp.