Four mild quakes shake Hollister

Four mild earthquakes near Hollister, three in the same location, were felt in the city and surrounding communities early this week.
The strongest, a magnitude 3.8 quake felt as far away as San Jose and the Santa Cruz mountains, occurred at 8:21am Tuesday, Oct. 29, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS reported the epicenter of the quake was approximately 5 miles deep, and about 9 miles south of Hollister, just west of Highway 25.
Two other milder quakes at nearly the same location, one about 4.5 miles deep and the other about 3 miles deep, were recorded at 2:34am and 2:42am, respectively. The deeper quake was a magnitude 3.3 and the other was 3.2, according to the USGS.
An earlier quake, at 12:55am on Oct. 28, was recorded about 9 miles east of Hollister in the Diablo Range, registering a magnitude of 3.3.
The biggest recent quake in California occurred at 4:01am on Oct. 29 in the ocean, about 111 miles off the coast opposite the California-Oregon border, with a reported magnitude of 5.2.