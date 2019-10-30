Four mild quakes shake Hollister

Three reported at one location west of CA 25, south of city

Four mild earthquakes near Hollister, three in the same location, were felt in the city and surrounding communities early this week.



The strongest, a magnitude 3.8 quake felt as far away as San Jose and the Santa Cruz mountains, occurred at 8:21am Tuesday, Oct. 29, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS reported the epicenter of the quake was approximately 5 miles deep, and about 9 miles south of Hollister, just west of Highway 25.



Two other milder quakes at nearly the same location, one about 4.5 miles deep and the other about 3 miles deep, were recorded at 2:34am and 2:42am, respectively. The deeper quake was a magnitude 3.3 and the other was 3.2, according to the USGS.



An earlier quake, at 12:55am on Oct. 28, was recorded about 9 miles east of Hollister in the Diablo Range, registering a magnitude of 3.3.



The biggest recent quake in California occurred at 4:01am on Oct. 29 in the ocean, about 111 miles off the coast opposite the California-Oregon border, with a reported magnitude of 5.2.