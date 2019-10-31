High-speed chase ends in crash

A 30-year-old parolee with stolen credit cards and other illegal items in his vehicle led police on a high-speed chase in Hollister before he collided with another car, according to authorities.

Hollister police officers began the pursuit about 12:50am Oct. 23 when Officer Miguel Masso attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the suspect, later identified as Robert Ebertowski of Escalon, according to police. Masso tried to pull the vehicle over for an unspecified vehicle code violation.

The vehicle did not stop, and continued through several city streets at high speeds. The vehicle led officers out of Hollister northbound on Highway 25, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Officers from neighboring law enforcement agencies were called to assist in the pursuit. Gilroy police and the California Highway Patrol were informed of the incident as Ebertowski’s vehicle was traveling toward US 101. Deputies from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it continued past the area of Highway 25 and Shore Road.

Although traffic was light, Ebertowski managed to collide with another car while attempting to pass the vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway, according to police. The impact of the collision sent both vehicles into a ditch, where the victim’s car rolled over. Ebertowski was able to drive his vehicle back onto the roadway after the collision, where he crashed into the concrete center divider before continuing northbound on Highway 25.

Deputies stopped at the scene of the collision to render aid and call for a medical response, police said. The victim driver complained of pain and was treated by medics at the scene.

Masso continued to follow the suspect’s vehicle, which was “limping along with severe tire damage,” reads the press release. The vehicle finally came to a stop a few hundred yards down the road. Ebertowski was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers determined Ebertowski was on parole, and was driving on a suspended license. Found in his vehicle were more than 10 pounds of marijuana, suspected stolen credit cards, Social Security cards, counterfeit Social Security cards and counterfeit birth certificates. Ebertowski was also in possession of methamphetamine, police allege.

Ebertowski was booked on suspicion of evading a police officer, felony hit and run, violation of his parole terms, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Masso at the Hollister Police Department, (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.