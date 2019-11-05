Police conduct sex offender check

Six suspected of being out of compliance

Multiple law enforcement agencies in San Benito County recently conducted a compliance check on more than 125 local registered sex offenders, and found that most are in compliance.

The compliance check was conducted Oct. 29 by the Hollister Police Department, San Benito County Probation, Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara County’s Safe Task Force, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole and the Unified Narcotics Task Force team.

The teams checked in on registered sex offenders in Hollister and unincorporated San Benito County from late afternoon into the early evening hours, according to police. They attempted to contact more than 125 sex offenders.

Six of the registrants are suspected of being out of compliance, and are currently outstanding with out-of-date registration information, police said. These six suspects’ names have not been released because the investigation is ongoing.

Compliance checks organized by the Hollister Police Department are conducted on an annual basis. “It is an important step to ensure sex offenders are obeying the conditions of their court ordered registration,” reads a press release. “The Hollister Police Department would like to thank our partnering agencies for their continued support in our mutual goal of keeping our community safer.”

