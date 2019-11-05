Prelim set for murder suspect Larios

San Benito County Superior Court has scheduled a preliminary examination hearing over three days in December for murder suspect Christopher Larios.

The hearing will take place Dec. 16, 18 and 20 at the San Benito County Courthouse, according to court records. During the preliminary examination, prosecutors from the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office will present their evidence against Larios before the judge determines if the case should go to trial.

Larios, 32, is charged with a felony count of murder, in addition to an enhancement for the use of a firearm. The charges relate to the Dec. 23, 2014 death of De La Rosa at a residence on the 2000 block of Scenic Circle in southeast Hollister.

Police arrested Larios when he entered the Hollister police station April 21 and told officers he wanted to make a statement about the 2014 murder. Based on that interview, officers arrested Larios on suspicion of killing De La Rosa.

He remains in the county jail in lieu of $1.05 million bail.

Officers have not released any details about Larios’ motive or events leading up to the 2014 murder.

DeVries trial in January

San Juan Bautista City Council member Dan DeVries is scheduled to face a jury trial on three misdemeanor charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to court records.

DeVries’ trial is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2020, at the San Benito County Courthouse. DeVries, 54, is charged with battery of a non-cohabiting spouse, assault by any means creating great injury and violation of a court order. The charges stem from a May 24 incident in which a woman called 911 to report that DeVries had assaulted her, according to police.

The incident allegedly happened at a residence on the 400 block of Fifth Street in San Juan Bautista.

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DeVries that night on suspicion of domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail the same evening, according to authorities.