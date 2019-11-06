Private gated opportunity

This home in the gated Cielo Vista Estates community features a resort-themed pool and spa complete with a custom water slide and grotto.

Located at 311 Tierra Del Sol in Hollister, the 3,066-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three baths. A home office is located on the main floor of the two-story home, which could be converted into a bedroom.

The master bathroom’s tub and glass block shower area overlooks the pool. The sizable kitchen includes its own bar area.The home, built in 1990, is listed at $799,999 by Sereno Group. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y4bq453x.