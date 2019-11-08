DMV Office closed one week

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Hollister field office at 80 N. Sally St. will be closing for renovations beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5pm. The office is scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 9am.

The improvements include new furniture and a more efficient office layout to streamline the customer experience and reduce wait times.

Customers can visit the following field offices during the renovations:

Gilroy 6984 Automall Parkway, Suite A, 15 miles

Watsonville 90 Alta Vista Ave., 26 miles

Salinas 260 E. Laurel Drive, 28 miles

The DMV reminds customers that many transactions can be completed without visiting a field office, including renewing a vehicle registration or driver’s license (not available when first applying for a REAL ID), ordering replacement vehicle registration cards and stickers, and changing an address. For more information on all online services, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/dmv/onlinesvcs.



Uesugi Farms for sale



Uesugi Farms’ Highway 25 shipping facility and agricultural land is up for sale.

The family-owned vegetable producer with operations in California and Mexico announced in late 2018 that it would sell off all of its equipment and wind down its operations in 2019. It planted no vegetable crops in 2019.

In a listing by Colliers International, the property, located at 1020 Highway 25 near the San Benito County line, is described as 68 acres of agriculture and industrial space with solar panels. It includes a 25,000-square-foot packing and cooling facility, 8,500-square-foot packing shed, an office and other smaller coolers.

The listing also mentions the site as a “potential hemp processing facility.” Santa Clara County has currently banned hemp production until federal and state regulations are implemented, which is expected in 2020.

The asking price was not disclosed.