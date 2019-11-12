Kmart set to close in Hollister

Hollister’s Kmart is one of nearly 100 store locations slated to close across the country, owner Transformco announced Nov. 7.

A total of 96 Kmart and Sears stores will close by February, with going-out-of-business sales expected to begin Dec. 2, according to the company.

“Since purchasing substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges,” the company stated in a press release. “We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors.”

Only 182 Kmart and Sears stores will be left operating following the closure. At the chain’s peak in the mid-1990s, more than 2,100 Kmart stores operated in the United States.

Hollister’s Kmart opened in 1990 at 491 Tres Pinos Road. The state Employment Development Department lists the number of employees at the department store at 50 to 99.

The closest Kmart stores to Hollister are located in Watsonville and Salinas, which will not be affected.

Kmart and Sears merged in 2005. Sears Holdings Corporation filed for bankruptcy in 2018.