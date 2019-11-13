Panoramic private views

This San Juan Bautista home is located within the 140-home gated community of Rancho Larios, but thanks to strategically located trees and a panoramic view of 1,000 acres of preserve land, it has a feeling of privacy.

Located at 603 Calle San Antonio, the 3,468-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four baths. According to a listing on Zillow.com, $450,000 was spent on a remodel of the home, which was built in 2002.

The kitchen upgrades include Carrara Marble countertops, an island with wine refrigerator, new backsplash, black stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. The bathrooms have new tile and fixtures. New carpet and paint are also throughout the home. The home also includes two double-car garages.It is listed at $1.3 million by Fireside Realty. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y4mk8dqo.