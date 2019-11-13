Veterans on parade

Hundreds of people lined San Benito Street in downtown Hollister Nov. 11 for the 18th annual San Benito County Veterans Day Parade to celebrate all US military veterans.

The grand marshals of the parade were local World War II veterans. The parade, sponsored by VFW Post 9242, also included veterans in vintage cars and military vehicles, and local students and scout troops.

Veterans Day kicked off with the annual San Benito County League of United Latin American Citizens’ Veterans Breakfast at the Hollister Community Center, recognizing the Honored Veterans for 2019: Adam Mendolla, Jim Gibson and Ralph Marquez.

A ceremony followed at the Veterans Memorial Building.