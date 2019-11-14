Police: Two men arrested with drugs, weapons

Hollister Police arrested two men in possession of drugs and illegal weapons after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to authorities.

About 1:53am Nov. 9, Hollister Police Officer Rene Rayas was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle weaving within the road and exhibiting signs of the driver possibly being intoxicated, police said. Rayas stopped the vehicle on the 300 Block of South Street to investigate further.

Gregory Anthony Hernandez

Officer Rayas conducted a DUI investigation on the driver of the vehicle, 32 year-old Gregory Anthony Hernandez, of Hollister, according to police. Rayas eventually arrested Hernandez on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

While placing Hernandez under arrest, the officer found drugs on his person, according to police. Rayas contacted the passenger of the vehicle, Brandon Ortiz, 23, also of Hollister. Ortiz was found to be in possession of a concealed dirk or dagger on his person.

Brandon Ortiz

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun and stolen property in the vehicle, police said. Both occupants of the vehicle denied knowing the unregistered firearm was in the car. The handgun was located in a place accessible to both the driver and the passenger of the car.

Officers also found a wallet and other items belonging to someone else, according to police. The owner of the wallet was later contacted to return his wallet. The victim told police he had lost his wallet several days earlier and didn’t know why these men would have his property.

Hernandez was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, misappropriation of lost property and carrying a loaded firearm, according to police. Ortiz was booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger and carrying a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information about this case can call Officer Rayas at the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.