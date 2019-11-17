Custom estate on six acres

This custom-built San Juan Bautista home is situated on the top of a knoll.

Located at 2735 Quinn Canyon Road, the 3,697-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four baths. A finished 400-square-foot bonus room has extra attic space.

The family room has oak floors, a wood stove and large picture windows. The kitchen, which opens to a spacious eating area, includes its own walk-in pantry.

Outside, the six-acre property includes producing olive and fruit trees. There are also two patios, one with a barbecue area and the other with a fountain.The home, built in 1989, is listed at $1,288,888 by Intero Real Estate Services. For information, visit tinyurl.com/u34znog.