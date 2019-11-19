Holidays in San Juan

By Hollister Free Lance -
DECK THE HALLS Irina Brown, owner of Anatolia’s Stone Jewelry inside Utopia in downtown San Juan Bautista, decorates a tree during the San Juan Bautista Holiday Stroll on Nov. 16. Photo: Robert Eliason
Share

Businesses in downtown San Juan Bautista stayed open late Nov. 16 for early holiday shoppers hoping to get a head start on their shopping lists.

Attendees of the San Juan Bautista Holiday Stroll had the chance to enjoy refreshments while participating in raffles and listening to live music. Following an evening of shopping, attendees were encouraged to visit downtown restaurants and watering holes.

The downtown corridor recently underwent its annual holiday makeover, complete with colorful lights and wreaths on every light pole.

MERRY CHRISTMAS  Lois Long of Lois’s Unique Home Furnishing poses with a life-sized Santa Claus display. Photo: Robert Eliason
Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments