Fresno man dies in Pacheco Pass crash

A 23-year-old Fresno man died when his vehicle drove off the road on Highway 152 east of Gilroy the night of Nov. 15, according to authorities.

Kyron Lee-Johnson was driving a 2002 Ford Mustang westbound on Highway 152, in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County, about 7:55pm Nov. 15. For an unknown reason, Lee-Johnson lost control of the vehicle and drove off the north edge of the roadway just west of Dinosaur Point Road, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford proceeded out of control in a northwesterly direction and rolled into a dirt embankment north of the edge of Highway 152 westbound, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, reads the CHP press release. Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.