Temporary rink coming to downtown Hollister

Downtown Hollister is about to get festive for the holiday season.

A synthetic ice rink will be installed on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets for the first time this year, running select days from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.

The 40-by-40-foot synthetic ice rink, being rented from West Virginia-based All Year Sports Galaxy, has a maximum capacity of 50 skaters. According to the company, synthetic ice is a plastic made from a non-toxic, recyclable acrylic material that simulates real ice.

The Hollister City Council in September agreed to spend $21,500 to rent the rink.

Admission to the rink is $5 for children and $10 for adults for 30-minute sessions. For information, visit tinyurl.com/uzq8y7s.

Also taking place downtown for the holidays is the Hollister Downtown Association’s 29th annual Lights On Celebration on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on San Benito Street.

The event features a holiday car display, Dec-A-Tree Contest, food vendors and live entertainment. A free “Christmas Traditions”-themed parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures at 7 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building.

For information, visit downtownhollister.org.