Four arrested for armed robbery at park

Hollister police worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to arrest numerous suspects accused of a recent violent robbery in the city limits, according to authorities.

Officers began the investigation the evening of Nov. 16, when Hollister police responded to McCarthy Park on a report of a strong-arm robbery. Officers contacted the juvenile victim, who suffered visible injuries during the robbery, according to police.

The victim told police he was in the park when he was approached by a group of young men about 18 years old. The men beat up the victim and took his money, along with other personal property, according to police.

During the robbery, one of the suspects repeatedly said he had a gun, and the victim was verbally threatened multiple times. The victim was later treated for his injuries and released.

The victim also told officers that he thought he recognized one of the suspects from a previous Hollister police press release. Another suspect had attended school with the victim, police said. As officers investigated, they identified James Infante, 18, and two juveniles as suspects.

Infante and one of the juvenile suspects were located and arrested later Nov. 16, according to police. Infante was physically combative with officers when he was arrested.

The other juvenile suspect was identified through the officers’ follow-up investigation, and arrested a few days after the robbery, police said.

Hollister police detectives continued to investigate, and obtained search warrants for two residences in the city limits, according to police. Because investigators believed weapons were involved in the initial robbery, local police requested the assistance of the Monterey County SWAT Team to serve the warrants.

On the morning of Nov. 21, Hollister police and Monterey County authorities were joined by officers from the Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team and San Benito County Probation in serving the two search warrants. The warrants were served simultaneously at two different locations, according to police.

During one of the warrant searches, suspect Jose Infante, 54, refused to cooperate with police and was subdued with “less-lethal munitions” deployed by officers, police said. Infante was arrested on suspicion of resisting, delaying and obstructing a peace officer.

“The Hollister Police Department utilized all available personnel to ensure the safety of the public throughout the course of the search warrants,” reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department. “The department would like to extend its many thanks to the officers from allied agencies who assisted us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information about these investigations can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.