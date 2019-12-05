Chilly cheers at annual holiday celebration

The wet weather didn’t dampen the holiday spirit when the Hollister Downtown Association held its 29th annual Lights On Celebration Nov. 30.

The all-day event featured a holiday car display, Dec-A-Tree Contest, food vendors and live entertainment, with an evening parade marching down San Benito Street capping off the festivities. Sacred Heart Parish School earned first place in the Dec-A-Tree Contest.

New this year was a synthetic ice rink installed on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets. The rink will remain open through Dec. 8. Nov. 30 was also Small Business Saturday, where local downtown business attracted shoppers by holding specials throughout the day.