San Juan orchard gets refreshed

NEW LOOK State Park Interpreter Marcos Vizcaino shows the new wood chip mulch that was installed in the orchard at the corner of Third and Washington streets in San Juan Bautista. Photo: Robert Eliason
The historic orchard in the center of downtown San Juan Bautista recently got a makeover.

Known as the first phase of renovation work, crews from Hollister-based Lee Landscaping removed dead trees and installed drip irrigation throughout the orchard. A wood chip mulch was installed to prevent weeds from sprouting. In addition, new gold granite ADA-accessible pathways were constructed through the middle of the orchard and along its perimeter.

The first phase cost $70,000, all paid for by the Plaza History Association.

