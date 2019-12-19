San Juan orchard gets refreshed

The historic orchard in the center of downtown San Juan Bautista recently got a makeover.

Known as the first phase of renovation work, crews from Hollister-based Lee Landscaping removed dead trees and installed drip irrigation throughout the orchard. A wood chip mulch was installed to prevent weeds from sprouting. In addition, new gold granite ADA-accessible pathways were constructed through the middle of the orchard and along its perimeter.

The first phase cost $70,000, all paid for by the Plaza History Association.