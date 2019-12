Volunteers gathered at Calvary-Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hollister on Dec. 14 as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The volunteers placed nearly 800 wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery.

National Wreaths Across America Day is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. More than 200,000 wreaths were placed at Arlington Cemetery.