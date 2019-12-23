Spring Grove honored

Spring Grove Elementary School just north of Hollister has been honored as the only California Distinguished School in San Benito County, one of 323 K-8 schools honored across the state this month.

The school will be honored at an awards ceremony Feb. 10 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. The superintendent/principal of the North County Joint Union School District is Jennifer Bernosky.

The awards program recognizes schools that demonstrate exemplary achievements, based on their students’ performance and progress. In addition, each year two of California’s Distinguished School awardees are eligible to become a National Distinguished School.