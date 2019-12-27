Christmas bonfire

In Spain, the summer solstice is celebrated with San Juan Day bonfires. In San Juan Bautista, the bonfire lights up at the winter solstice. Each December San Juan Bautista residents gather at the Annual Holiday Bonfire/Hayden Christmas Celebration beginning at sunset. The annual bonfire is a tribute to the Hayden Family. During the Depression era, the family pooled their money to help buy candies, toys and oranges for the community children. They erected a bonfire to bring together the people in town, and celebrated with games and songs while keeping warm.

