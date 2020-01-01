San Benito High teacher gets grant

San Benito High School Environmental Science and Biology teacher Ryan Shorey, who is also an adviser with the campus Environmental Club, recently was one of 18 teachers around the state awarded a $100 mini-grant from the California Resource Recovery Association’s K-12 Technical Council.

Shorey, whose application was selected from among 231 entries, said the funds will be used as “starter money” to help purchase reusable trays for the campus cafeteria, replacing the use of paper plates for food distribution.

“While the reusable trays are one aspect of our overall goal, food waste reduction is another part of the larger plan,” he said. “The reusable trays simply play into that.”

Earlier in 2019, with encouragement from the Environmental Club, the San Benito High School Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to end the use of styrofoam foodware on campus.

The cafeteria and all campus food service operations now use eco-friendly paper goods for all food and beverages served to students. Those heavyweight paper goods are both renewable and compostable.