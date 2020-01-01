Students collect items for shelter

The annual San Benito High School AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) community service homeless gift bag drive “was a complete success,” according to teacher Charlene Hernandez, who said Baler students put together and donated 100 bags of items to My Father’s House shelter in Hollister on Dec. 21.

“We also helped decorate and served a holiday lunch to those in need,” said Hernandez. “It was an amazing day to see our AVID students spread love and kindness to those around them.”

SBHS AVID students spent two days after school this past week organizing and packing the bags for Saturday’s lunch, hosted by the shelter.

“We want to say thank you to all those who donated from our campus, along with Baler families and the community,” Hernandez said. “We could not complete the 100 bags without the help of everyone.”

Each bag included personal hygiene items, socks, beanies, a scarf, a Bible, reusable water bottles and granola.