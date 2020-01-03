San Jose man dies in collision with alleged drunk driver

A San Jose man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Jan. 2 traffic accident on Highway 25 near Bolsa Road, according to authorities. A Hollister man who was driving another vehicle involved in the accident was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a collision about 9:08pm, reads a press release.

A 42-year-old San Jose man was driving a 2017 Ford Transit van on a private driveway just west of Highway 25, north of Bolsa Road. A 34-year-old Hollister man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 25, traveling about 55 to 60 mph as the vehicle approached the Ford Transit.

The driver of the Ford Transit entered Highway 25 from the private driveway, directly into the path of the Chevrolet, police said. This caused the front of the Chevrolet to collide with the front left side of the Ford. The impact caused the Ford to overturn off the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The Ford driver, a San Jose resident, has not yet been identified by authorities.

A passenger in the Ford Transit was transported to a San Jose hospital with major injuries, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Jesus Rodriguez, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. After he was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, Rodriguez was booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

Due to the investigation of the crash scene, Highway 25 northbound was closed for about 90 minutes. The southbound lane remained closed for an additional hour.

Anyone with information about this collision can call the CHP at (408) 848-2324 or email [email protected]