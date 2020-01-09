Police donate autos to high school

The Hollister Police Department recently donated two surplus vehicles to the San Benito High School auto program, which will give more students opportunities to learn and improve their automobile diagnosis and repair skills in the program.

Students depend on these vehicles for their training. They have been working on nine vehicles, most from model years before the year 2000. The addition of two 2009 Ford Crown Victoria police cars really helps our students to be trained on relatively up-to-date vehicle systems representative of what they will see in the transportation industry.

The auto shop vehicles are like the individual machines in another CTE (Career Technical Education) class. You can’t have a welding class with only three welders for 36 students. The same concept applies to auto classes, so each of our nine vehicles is important to the learning process.

Also, thanks to Hollister Auto Parts for getting me in touch with the right people, and the City of Hollister and City Council for making it all happen.

Tom Agan, CTE teacher, San Benito High School