Welcome, 2020 baby!

New Year’s Day brought a new addition to the Perez/Barragan family in Hollister and the first baby of the New Year to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Bunny Perez and Jose Barragan welcomed their son Saleen at 6:18am on Jan. 1. Saleen weighed in at 6 lbs. 9 oz., and was delivered by Dr. Zarin Amin. The tiny celebrity met his 5-year-old sister Diamond later in the morning.

The staff in the hospital’s maternal child unit presented the new parents with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. Perez was part of the HHMH family as a volunteer and is now starting the nursing program at Cabrillo College with the hopes of working at the hospital in the future.