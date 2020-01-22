San Benito Stage Company hosting annual awards show

San Benito Stage Company is holding its annual Members Choice Awards on Jan. 25 at San Benito High School.

The event, which is open to the public, will honor performers and productions from the company’s 2019 season. Last year’s season lineup included Sylvia, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr., Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Leader of the Pack.

SBSC Members Choice Awards will be given out to actors in the youth, teen and adult categories.

Guests will also get a sneak peek at the 2020 show line-up. So far, San Benito Stage Company has announced it will perform Neil Simon’s California Suite Feb. 14-29. A location is to be announced.

The company is also holding dance and musical theater workshops for actors ages 6-14.

“Broadway Dance” will be held Jan. 25 from 11am to 2pm at Flying Color Dance Studio, 320 Fourth St. in Hollister. The workshop, taught by Amy Redmond Waran, will cover technique, auditioning and stage presence.

“Musical Theater” will take place Feb. 1 from 11am to 2pm at Mr. O’s Music Academy, 360 Sixth St. in Hollister. The workshop, taught by Kayla Chizek, will cover song choice and audition prop. Attendees are asked to bring a 30-second prepared song.

Admission is $30 per workshop or $50 for both. For information or to register, visit sanbenitostage.org.



