Countdown to the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LIV fast approaching on Feb. 2, the clock is ticking on how fans choose to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers. Since most Americans aren’t lucky to make it to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on game day, the following places in South Valley and San Benito County offer an ample amount of alternatives.

Sports lovers looking for pre-game fun may consider signing up for the Super Bowl Scramble at San Juan Oaks Golf Club & Restaurant at 3825 San Juan Road in Hollister. The 18 Hole Scramble—and two-person team event—will begin with a shotgun start time of 9am on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The way we plan it has the tournament wrapped up prior to the start of the Super Bowl,” said club Head Golf Professional Mike Jansen.

Past Super Bowl Scrambles have ended around 2:30pm, he said.

“Game time is at 3:30, so the [scramble times] will pretty much give everybody a chance to get where they need to be for the Super Bowl,” he said.

Participants can expect contests to take place on the golf course, and raffle prizes, drink and appetizer specials offered after the scramble. A special dress code for the event—hats, shirts and jerseys to support players’ favorite NFL teams—is encouraged for participants.

“It’s more leisurely and fun,” Jansen said. “It’s not as serious as going out where everyone is playing their own ball.”

The deadline to enter the scramble is Friday, Jan. 31, with a cost of $115 per person or $85 for Mission Club Members. To register, contact the golf shop at 831.636.6113.

For those looking for a place to eat good food, have good drinks and watch the game, Chillin’ and Grillin’ Alehouse on 401 McCray St. in Hollister will be featuring a barbecue plate and raffle during the game.

“There will be 48 beers on tap, eight HDTVs and a game sound will be on,” said owner Chuck Frowein.

Valley Pizzeria at 551 McCray St. in Hollister will also be open, offering a special on its pizzas: customers can buy an extra large pizza (any topping), and receive a second one at half price.

Johnny’s Bar & Grill at 526 San Benito St. will be having specials on its drinks and appetizers (as they do every year), while Mountain Mike’s Pizza at 261 McCray St. is expecting a full house to cheer on the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’re always open for the Super Bowl,” said Mountain Mike’s Claudia Avalon. “We have a group of 49ers fans that come in every time the Niners play. It’s nice, they get all dressed in 49ers gear and stuff.”

Avalon encouraged sit-down or to-go diners to take advantage of their regular menu.

For fans looking for entertainment outside of the San Benito area, a variety of places in Gilroy and Morgan Hill offer promising options as well.

The District Theater at 7430 Monterey St. in Gilroy is hosting a Super Bowl Pre-Game Party on Saturday, Feb. 1, featuring live-music from local favorite, Soul Kiss. The $10 admission price comes with a gift for guests: a free 49ers drink special. Doors will open at 8pm.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kelly Brewing Company at 70 E. Fourth St. in Morgan Hill will begin their viewing party at 3pm, where $5 squares will be available for purchase.

“There’ll be a winner after each quarter and then after the final score,” said co-owner Sophie Kelly. “Also, we’ll probably release a beer on that day.”

Kelly said guests can feast on a variation of barbecue items, such as philly cheesesteaks and pulled pork sandwiches, catered by the Morgan Hill company, Cochi BBQ and Catering.

“We’re kind of a Niner bar—we have a lot of Niner memorabilia up,” Kelly said. “So we get a pretty big crowd for Niner games.”

The Capos Event Center at 7588 Monterey St. in Gilroy will also be showing the game—on a 22-foot LED screen. Private booths with 65-inch TVs will also be available for small groups. Raffle prizes will be given out after each quarter, and guests who wear team gear can purchase drinks and appetizers at discounted prices. The event runs from 2:30-8pm.

Morgan Hill Wine Shop & Cigar Company at 16375 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill will also be having a Super Bowl party.

“We always do one every year,” said managing partner Jeff Burrus.

The cigar shop features a full bar and six TVs that Burrus said, “will all have the Super Bowl on.” And he welcomes guests to bring food in from a neighboring company.

“There is a pizza place right next door so people could have the pizza delivered, wings, or whatever they’d like,” he said.

Claddagh Pub and Restaurant at 1300 First St. in Gilroy has also been celebrating the Super Bowl “for 20, 21 years,” said owner Mike Benson.

“We do happy-hour throughout the game with special appetizers for the day,” he said.

Raffle tickets will be given out with every drink that is purchased and drawings will be done throughout the game. The game will be showing on all seven big screen TVs, Benson said.

Sinaloa Cafe at 17535 Monterey St. in Morgan Hill will be hosting its Super Bowl party from 3:30-8pm. Drink and appetizer specials will be available for purchase throughout the game.

And though Sushi Omakase at 6905 Camino Arroyo, Suite 50 in Gilroy will be closing at 3:30pm—right at kick-off—they encourage to-go orders to cater your own Super Bowl parties. “We have a special on our 49ers roll,” said Sushi Omakase’s Melissa Kato. She also promises another 49ers roll is in the works now that the team is in the Super Bowl.

“We’ll do something a little more,” she said.