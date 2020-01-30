Judy Rider wrestling facility dedicated

San Benito High School held a naming ceremony for the Judy Rider Wrestling Facility on Saturday, Jan. 25, on the day of the annual Lady Baler Bash wrestling tournament.

The SBHS Board of Trustees on Nov. 19 approved the naming of the campus wrestling facility after Rider, a former board member and wrestling supporter who passed away in 2006. Dozens of Rider’s family and friends, along with Baler wrestling supporters and alumni, were on hand for the ceremony, attended by Rider’s sons (and Baler alumni) Tim, Bill, Ken and Donny. A plaque will be placed inside the Mattson Gym facility.

San Benito principal Adrian Ramirez noted that Rider years ago had a vision for a Baler girls wrestling program, and that she would be proud that more than 300 female wrestlers from various schools were participating in the Lady Baler Bash. Athletic Director Tod Thatcher said, “It’s great to honor the Rider family, and it’s great to have her name on this building and remember what a beautiful lady she was.”

Baler varsity wrestling coach Steven Salcedo, who remembers the support Rider provided for him, his brothers and the entire wrestling program for years, said, “She wouldn’t want the spotlight on herself today, but I’m glad that Judy will be honored for today and for many years to come.” Salcedo also announced that the Lady Baler Bash would be renamed next year to honor Rider’s contributions to the wrestling program.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum noted Rider’s “heartfelt commitment to our students, student-athletes and school community,” pointing out her “lifelong commitment to helping others become successful.” He said, “Mrs. Rider supported and guided thousands of students and student-athletes to grow and develop into successful men and women.”





Science and Robotics grand opening is Feb. 1

The community is invited to the Saturday, Feb. 1 grand opening of San Benito High School’s new Science and Robotics Building, built by Blach Construction and paid for with voter-approved bond funding. Blach used Folia prefabricated buildings to create the state-of-the-art facility, which this semester opened to classes. Given its adaptability, the Folia buildings enabled the project team to balance the district’s desire for a durable, custom building with an aggressive schedule and limited budget.

Completed in December after approximately 11 months of construction, the entirely customized two-story Science and Robotics Lab building has 27,000 square feet of lab and classroom spaces, prep rooms, flex spaces and restrooms. The exterior of the building was modified to mirror the Mission style that is characteristic of the rest of the campus.





Community invited to Feb. 15 open house

The community is invited to an open house at San Benito High School on Saturday, Feb. 15. Guests will receive a brief presentation about the school, have the opportunity to meet campus leaders and tour various classrooms and buildings. RSVP to Carol Heiderich at 637-5831, ext. 132 or by email at [email protected]