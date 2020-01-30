Mission 10 Race has something for everyone

The 37th Annual Mission 10 Race in San Juan Bautista on Jan. 25 featured four different races for runners of all ages and skill levels: a one-mile kids fun run, TAC Distance Certified Half Marathon, 10 miles and a 5k. Each race ran through the scenic Anzar Hills through rural farmland and started and finished in front of the historic San Juan Mission. Family-friendly themed teams added color and neighborly competition. All proceeds benefited local scholarships and charities.
Underwood is out as Hazel Hawkins CEO
The San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors is replacing Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital’s 20-year CEO Ken Underwood.