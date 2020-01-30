New farmers market manager named

Erika Rodriguez is the new manager of the Certified Farmers Market, the Hollister Downtown Association announced Jan. 24.

Rodriguez has lived in Hollister for more than 30 years, and together with her husband Andrew Echevarria has raised three children.

Described as being “no stranger to the uniqueness of a seasonal undertaking,” Rodriguez has coordinated thousands of schoolchildren the last two years for the Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Park school tours.

Rodriguez takes over the position from Corey Shaffer, who was named executive director of the downtown association in September.

The market returns to San Benito Street in downtown Hollister on May 6 and runs Wednesdays through Sept. 9. A special Saturday market is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 9am to 1pm.

The market is currently accepting vendor applications. For information, visit downtownhollister.org/hda-certified-farmers-market.



Chamber unveils annual awardees

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of its annual awards.

The honorees will be recognized at the 99th annual Awards Dinner Dance on Feb. 22 at Leal Vineyards’ Barrel Room, 300 Maranatha Drive.

The winners are:

Woman of the Year: Krystal Lomanto

Man of the Year: Andrew Shelton

Ambassador of the Year: Debra Scherer

Large Business of the Year: ﻿Emergency Vehicle Specialists

Entrepreneur Business of the Year: Brewery Twenty Five

Agricultural Business of the Year: Casa De Fruta

Small Business of the Year: Java Express

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Youth Alliance

Service Business of the Year: San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency

Green Business of the Year: San Benito Dance Academy

Tickets to the dinner are $99 each. To RSVP, email [email protected]

The Chamber is also in need of raffle items for the dinner. Proceeds benefit the Chamber’s scholarship program for young people entering a trade program.

Items can include gift cards or services. They must be dropped off to the Chamber office by Feb. 19. For information, text Chamber president Michelle Leonard at 831.245.6044.



Martial arts school moves

Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts celebrated the opening of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25.

The martial arts school, owned by Mark Preader, is now located at 817 Industrial Drive, Suite B in Hollister. It was previously housed at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite B.

Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts teaches tae kwon do, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, eskrima, arnis and kali. The academy is the only martial arts studio on the Central Coast authorized to teach Jeet kune do, Bruce Lee’s form of martial arts.

For information, visit enterprisema.net.



Green businesses recognized

Certified California Green Businesses in San Benito County were recognized during a mixer on Jan. 15.

The recently-certified businesses are:

Off the Chain Bikes

San Benito Agricultural Land Trust

Jardines De San Juan

Brennan Workforce Consulting

San Benito Bene

Recology

Green business practices include using environmentally safe cleaning products, recycling, reducing waste, and conserving energy and water.

For information, visit greenbusinessca.org/what-is-a-certified-business.



