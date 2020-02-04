Police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation

Hollister police are asking the public for help in an investigation of a Jan. 31 shooting that left one teenaged victim injured. Authorities are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

About 8:40pm Jan. 31, officers received a call reporting shots fired on Rossi Court in Hollister. Responding officers found the victim, 18-year-old Ian Anya, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The officers rendered aid to Anya until Hollister police and paramedics arrived.

Officers learned that Anya was attending a gathering at a nearby residence and was shot once, police said. During the gathering, Anya was confronted by subjects who were not invited to the event.

A brief, heated argument occurred between Anya and the others, according to police. One of the suspects who confronted Anya produced a firearm and shot the victim once. The suspects fled the area and are still outstanding.

Although numerous people were attending the gathering where the violence was reported, investigators have not been able to publicly identify the suspects. “Investigators are following all leads at this point and are asking for help from the community for tips or information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this incident,” reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

