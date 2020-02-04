Trial delayed for SJB councilmember

A jury trial scheduled last week for a San Juan Bautista councilmember accused of domestic violence was delayed.

Dan DeVries was scheduled for trial Jan. 27 on three misdemeanor counts related to a May 2019 incident. However, the trial was rescheduled for May 20, 2020 at San Benito County Courthouse, according to Deputy District Attorney Karen Forcum.

Dan DeVries

DeVries’ next court date scheduled was to be Feb. 6, a pre-trial conference, Forcum added.

DeVries is charged with battery of a non-cohabiting spouse, assault by any means creating great injury and violation of a court order. The charges stem from a May 24 incident in which a woman called 911 to report that DeVries had assaulted her, according to police.

The incident allegedly happened at a residence on the 400 block of Fifth Street in San Juan Bautista.

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DeVries that night on suspicion of domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail the same evening, according to authorities.