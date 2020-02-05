Building robots

San Benito High School’s new Science and Robotics Building celebrated in a Feb. 1 grand opening. Construction, funded by voter-approved bonds, was completed in December after approximately 11 months. The customized two-story structure has 27,000 square feet of lab and classroom spaces, prep rooms, flex spaces and restrooms. Assemblyman Robert Rivas, a former San Benito High staffer, presented a certificate of recognition to district Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum and said, “This is the best school in California.” Science Department Chair Mason Taylor said the real story behind the building is the “advancement of the science curriculum.”

