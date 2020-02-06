Construction continues on senior community

A senior living community that has been more than two decades in the making celebrated a milestone Jan. 30 with the opening of two model homes.

Billed as Hollister’s first “active adult community,” the first two phases of Twin Oaks are currently under construction at 2701 Red Oak Drive, off of Valley View Road near Highway 25 at the southeastern portion of the city. The gated community, available to people ages 55 or older, will consist of 168 single-story homes that range from 1,579 to 2,011 square feet.

A future clubhouse named The Cannery Club will anchor the development, which will feature a pool, demonstration kitchen, and indoor and outdoor fitness areas.

Developer Marty Miller, a longtime Cupertino resident and Bay Area builder, said two homes have already been sold. The first two phases of the project, consisting of 18 homes, are expected to go up for sale in April, starting in the $600,000s. He couldn’t estimate when the rest of development will be completed.

“Our vision has always been to create a beautiful community specifically designed for adults who are looking for a place to pursue their passions, make new friends, learn new things and really enjoy the next stage of their lives, while living in close proximity to town, good restaurants and activities,” said Miller, who has partnered with his children Jeff and Amy, as well as WHA Architects, MHG Builders and Blue Star Resort & Golf on the project. “I believe we have achieved all of that and more.”

Developer Marty Miller (center) stands with his children Jeff and Amy, who are partners in the Twin Oaks development. Photo: Robert Eliason

He said the development has garnered interest from people not just from San Benito County, but Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Jose and other areas, with a woman recently traveling from San Diego to view the project.

Miller added that Twin Oaks is also garnering interest from former Hollister residents, who moved away as they got older because there wasn’t housing here that met their needs.

The project’s beginnings stem back to a conversation Miller had with realtors Marilyn and Richard Ferreira in 1996, who after finishing several residential projects in Hollister found that housing for older adults in the city was limited.

Miller purchased the 40-acre Fairview Farms in 1998 and began the process for what is now known as Twin Oaks.

The more than two-decade process saw a battle over annexation, a building moratorium after a 2002 sewer spill, economic downturns and difficulties obtaining construction loans from banks.

“We thought it would be fast and easy,” he said. “Twenty-four years later, we’re past all that and we’re actually seeing a dream come true. It took a little longer than we had expected, but I think it’s well worth it.”

For information, visit twinoakshollister.com.