Students recite poems in competition

Students battled nerves and verses as they competed in the fifth annual Poetry Out Loud at Anzar High School on Jan. 30.

San Benito High School freshman Kayla Salazar came out on top in the poetry recitation competition that included Grace Baldwin, Clara Guzman and Angelo Hillstock from San Benito High, and Santino Leahy, Sarah LeBaron and Geronimo Viveras of Anzar High School. Salazar advances to the California State Poetry Out Loud contest in Sacramento in March.

The local competition was presented by the San Benito County Arts Council in partnership with San Benito High School, Aromas-San Juan Unified School District and the San Benito County Office of Education.

Angelo Hillstock of San Benito High School recites “After the War” by Rachel Galvin. Photo: Erik Chalhoub