Teen arrested in relation to Jan. 31 shooting

A 15-year-old Hollister boy was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of shooting and attempting to kill a man, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant at the juvenile’s home Feb. 4 on the 700 block of South Street. The search was conducted after a police investigation that connected the youth to a Jan. 31 shooting at a residence on Rossi Court, according to Hollister Police.

As a result of the Feb. 4 search, officers gained probable cause to arrest the 15-year-old suspect who lives at the South Street home. The juvenile was booked at San Benito County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, police said.

Authorities are not releasing the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.

The Jan. 31 shooting occurred about 8:40pm on Rossi Court. Ian Anya, 18, was attending a gathering at the home when a group of subjects who were not invited to the event confronted him, according to police.

A brief, heated argument occurred between Anya and the others. One of the suspects who confronted Anya produced a firearm and shot the victim once, police said. The suspects fled the area.

Anya is recovering from the gunshot wound, according to police.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call Hollister Police at (831) 638-4116, or the anonymous line at WeTip at (800) 78- CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.